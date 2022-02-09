PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police announced Wednesday that they have arrested a man in connection to two deadly shootings that occurred on Jan. 1.

According to a Peoria Police press release, 27-year-old Robert White was arrested near the 1800 block of W. War Memorial Drive after receiving information about his location.

The Peoria Police Department Special Investigations Division, Peoria Police Special Response Team, and U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force located White and took him into custody without incident.

White was identified as a suspect after two people were killed, and a third person was injured after three overnight shootings in Peoria on New Year’s Day.

White was arrested for two counts of first-degree murder, and two counts of aggravated battery.

White has been transported to the Peoria County Jail.

This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Scott Hulse at (309) 494-8391, Detective Jake Beck at (309) 494-8480, Tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at 673-9000.