Man arrested for death of infant

PEORIA, Ill. — A 20-year-old man has been arrested for the death of a baby.

The Peoria Police Department responded to the 1200 block of S Matthew St. at approximately 12:58 a.m. Sept. 8 regarding an unresponsive baby. Upon arrival, they found the six-month-old infant, Lisa Purser, not breathing inside the home.

Lisa Purser

First responders, made up of the PPD, Peoria Fire Department and AMT, performed emergency medical assistance to the baby and she was transported to OSF St. Francis Medical Center in critical condition. Later that day, Lisa was pronounced deceased.

The PPD continued investigating due to “suspicious circumstances” regarding the infant’s death, which led to the arrest of its father, Kyle Purser. He was arrested without incident on Tuesday for murder and was taken to the Peoria County Jail.

Lisa was born on Feb. 25 in Florence, Ala. to Purser and Susan Knapp, according to her obituary.

This story will be updated.