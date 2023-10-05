PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Pekin man was arrested in connection to a hit-and-run last year.

According to Peoria police spokeswoman Semone Roth, 27-year-old Nickolas Bristol was arrested for alleged connection to a hit-and-run that occurred on Main Street near Bradley University on Dec. 12.

Peoria County Jail records show he was arrested on multiple charges, including leaving the scene of a crash that caused death or injury, failing to render aid after a crash, failing to reduce speed and driving on a revoked license.

He was booked into the Peoria County Jail on Sept. 29.

