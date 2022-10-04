PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — 40-year-old Daniel N. Pace has been arrested for aggravated domestic battery that left a woman hospitalized with severe injuries.

According to a press release from the Peoria Police Department, officers responded to a call just after 11 a.m. on Sunday about a victim at a local hospital who was injured in a domestic battery incident. The officers spoke with the adult victim and with her help they were able to identify the suspect as Pace.

On Monday, Oct. 3, members of the Peoria Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division, Special Investigations Division, and Special Response team executed a search warrant at Pace’s home in the 700 block of N. Hightower Street. Pace was placed into custody without incident.

After being interviewed at the Peoria Police Department, Pace was arrested for aggravated domestic battery and transported to Peoria County Jail.

If you have any information regarding any violent crimes, please contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.