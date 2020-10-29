Man arrested for downtown Peoria Stabbing

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police announced they made an arrest related to an early morning stabbing Wednesday.

According to Peoria police, the incident happened on the 600 block of Main St. around 2:30 a.m.

There were two victims, one suffering serious injuries to the neck and arm, the other suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, Randy Ceballos, was taken into custody across the street from where the incident took place.

After being treated for minor injuries, Ceballos was arrested for two counts of aggravated battery and was transported to the Peoria County jail.

