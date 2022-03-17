WOODFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — One man is facing charges in relation to a deadly all-terrain vehicle (ATV) crash that occurred on March 15.

According to the Woodford County State’s Attorney’s Office, 25-year-old Kenneth Brinkley of Spring Bay was arrested for aggravated DUI and accidental death Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Brinkly was driving the ATV which was involved in the crash that led to the death of 24-year-old Ryan Pitts.

According to Woodford County Coroner Tim Ruestman, Pitt’s death was caused by multiple blunt force trauma which occurred during the crash.

Brinkley’s bond has been set at $2 million, and he is being held at the Woodford County Jail at this time.

This incident is being investigated by Illinois State Police and the Woodford County Coroner’s office.