PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — An attempted traffic stop by the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of a South Peoria man on Wednesday.

A sheriff’s deputy initially tried to pull Erik Alexander, 56, over for some traffic violations near Grinnell and Stanley streets at approximately 1:04 a.m. on Wednesday.

Alexander did not stop and fled from him until he eventually crashed into a parked car on Hayes Street, according to the report. After the crash, the report said Alexander resisted arrest and was eventually put into two sets of handcuffs.

A plastic baggie with cocaine in it was located in his pocket, as well as a large amount of money, the report stated.

According to the report, Peoria police officers were able to locate a magazine with 10 .40-caliber rounds in Alexander’s vehicle and located a .40-caliber handgun along the route he fled from the deputy.

Another baggie of cocaine was also found in the back of the deputy’s squad car after he dropped Alexander off at the county jail. In all, the deputy recorded 9.8 grams of crack cocaine and $1,982 in cash that was seized from either the car or Alexander, the report stated.

Alexander was booked into the jail on charges of armed violence, possession of a weapon by a felon, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, aggravated fleeing and eluding, other weapons counts and several traffic citations.

He remained at the jail Thursday afternoon and could go before a judge later today to be formally charged.