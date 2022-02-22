PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was arrested for allegedly sending threatening messages and a hate crime Monday.

According to a Peoria County Sheriff’s Office report, deputies were initially dispatched for a wellness check near N. Cross and E. Beach Street on Feb. 2. A female resident said she had received threatening texts from a downstairs neighbor, 37-year-old Nathan Kettle, after returning home with her niece and nephew.

Officers knocked on Kettle’s door several times but received no response.

On Feb. 21, a sheriff’s deputy located Kettle walking near E. Valley Shore Drive and N Broadway Street. Kettle agreed to talk to the deputy and denied sending the text.

Kettle was arrested for harassment through electronic communication and hate crime and was transported to the Peoria County Jail.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.