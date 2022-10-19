PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — 21-year-old Cameron L. Camper has been arrested on nine charges after hijacking a car in Peoria Heights on Tuesday night.

According to a press release Wednesday morning, Peoria Heights Police were called to the 1200 block of E. War Memorial Drive just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, in response to an armed vehicle theft that had just occurred. The victim gave police details of the vehicle taken and the suspect, and police shared this information with all surrounding agencies.

At approximately 9:45 p.m., Peoria Heights Police and Peoria Police arrested Camper.

Camper was charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking, three counts of aggravated assault, two counts of endangering the life or health of a child, aggravated unlawful use of weapons, obstructing justice, and resisting/obstructing arrest.

There are no details available about the child or children involved in this incident.