Man arrested for impersonating an officer, law enforcement says not common

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Arrested for impersonating an officer; Peoria County deputies said on Sunday a driver reported a car similar to a police vehicle trying to pull him over.

Sheriff Brian Asbell said the want-to-be cop is now in custody and is facing a felony charge under state law. If convicted, that man could face up to three years in prison and have to pay up to a $25,000 fine.



Asbell said incidents like this are rare in the county, but this won’t be the last incident to happen. He said if you are unsure an actual officer is pulling you over, call dispatch and they’ll be able to let you know.

“Slow down, I will say slow down don’t speed away, because if it truly is an officer you can make a bad situation worse, but if you slow down and make it where you’re not fleeing and continue to a safe area,” Asbell said.

Asbell said most officers will be in uniform, with a badge. He also said if someone believe they are getting pulled over by a fake cop, to never get out of your car, or pullover somewhere with many witnesses.

