Man arrested for Kane Street Shooting

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police arrested a man in connection to a shooting that happened near Kane St. and W Adrian G Hinton Jr. Ave. Wednesday, March 31.

According to Peoria Police Lt. J. Matthew Briggs, police became aware of the shooting after a 59-year-old victim arrived at Methodist Hospital with a serious, but non-life-threatening gunshot injury.

Peoria Police determined the location of the shooting on Kane St. and took a suspect into custody to be interviewed.

Peoria Police arrested 42-year-old Channing L. Biles for aggravated battery with a firearm. Bile is currently being held in the Peoria County Jail.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Peoria Police Department at 309-673-4521, or Crimestoppers at 309-673-9000.