PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was arrested Monday for a March 13 shooting at KG’s Bar and Grill.

According to a press release, 39-year-old Brandon L. Eckwood was arrested for three counts of aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated fleeing from police and other traffic charges.

Eckwood was arrested by Peoria County Deputies at approximately 1:45 a.m. near Krause and Griswold streets.

He was wanted in connection to a shooting that injured three in the parking lot at KG’s Bar and Grill. The victims all sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Eckwood has been transported to the Peoria County Jail.