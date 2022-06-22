PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man has been arrested for the death of 21-year-old Rodger Browder last May.

According to a Peoria Police press release, 34-year-old Stephen J. Coaxum was arrested for first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

Police responded to the shooting on May 21, near North Bigelow and Richmond Avenue, where they found Browder with a gunshot wound. Despite life-saving efforts, Browder was pronounced dead at the scene.

Over the course of the investigation, Coaxum was identified as a suspect and was arrested Wednesday by Peoria Police’s Special Investigation Division. Coaxum has been transported to the Peoria County jail.

After Coaxum’s arrest, a search warrant was executed near Lavalle Court and Marengo Drive, where several firearms were recovered.

This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Hulse at (309) 494-8391, Tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000