Man arrested for multiple local robberies

ELMWOOD, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was arrested in relation to multiple local robberies Wednesday, April 21.

According to Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell, John W. Beck was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Taskforce at 11:30 a.m. in a hotel in Springfield.

Beck was arrested in relation to a Livingston County warrant for an armed robbery, a Department of Corrections parole violation warrant, and will be charged in Peoria County for an armed bank robbery that occurred in Elmwood Tuesday, April 20.

Beck is currently being held in Sangamon County Jail. Asbell said he expects Beck will be extradited to Livingston County Jail in a few days.