Man arrested for murder of woman found dead in her vehicle in May

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man has been charged Wednesday for the murder of a 34-year-old Peoria woman found dead in her vehicle on May 24.

28-year-old Ditarius K. Jordan was charged for first-degree murder after being investigated and interviewed by detectives of the Peoria Police Department. He was also arrested for aggravated discharge of a firearm in an unrelated incident. He was transported to Peoria County Jail.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood previously identified the victim as Keishana C. Currie, 34, of Peoria. Harwood said she suffered blunt force head trauma, as well as a single-gun-shot wound to the head, and likely died instantly.

On May 24 at around 5:00 a.m., officers responded to the 500 block of W Loucks for reports of an unresponsive female. Police said emergency life-saving measures were attempted, but Currie was pronounced dead at the scene.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected