Closings
There are currently 8 active closings. Click for more details.

Man arrested for nearly 50 pounds of cannabis

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORWOOD, Ill. (WMBD) — Agents with the Peoria Multi-County Narcotics Enforcement Group arrested a man in Norwood after seizing approximately 47 pounds of processed cannabis and more than $9,000 in U.S. currency.

The PMEG said 32-year-old Willis E. Rogy III was arrested and charged with manufacture or delivery of cannabis more than 5000 grams on Jan. 30. PMEG, along with Illinois State Police, executed a search warrant in the 2000 block of N Aspen Rd that evening.

Rogy was transported to the Peoria County Jail.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories