Man arrested for nearly 50 pounds of cannabis

NORWOOD, Ill. (WMBD) — Agents with the Peoria Multi-County Narcotics Enforcement Group arrested a man in Norwood after seizing approximately 47 pounds of processed cannabis and more than $9,000 in U.S. currency.

The PMEG said 32-year-old Willis E. Rogy III was arrested and charged with manufacture or delivery of cannabis more than 5000 grams on Jan. 30. PMEG, along with Illinois State Police, executed a search warrant in the 2000 block of N Aspen Rd that evening.

Rogy was transported to the Peoria County Jail.