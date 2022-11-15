PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin Police arrested 20-year-old Kolby Kincade of Pekin for the death of a 53-year-old man Tuesday.

According to a Pekin police press release, Kincade was arrested for first-degree murder, in addition to two previous charges of criminal damage to property and aggravated battery.

On Oct. 31, Pekin police responded to the area of Pine and Cypress Streets after receiving a report that a 53-year-old man was beaten by another man. Officers located the victim and transported him to a local hospital.

Kincade was initially arrested for criminal damage to property and aggravated battery in relation to this incident.

The 53-year-old died as a result of his injuries on Nov.11, which lead to Kincade being charged with first-degree murder.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.