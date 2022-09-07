PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was arrested in relation to an August aggravated battery Tuesday.

According to a Peoria police press release, 27-year-old Jaylan J. Appleberry has been arrested for aggravated battery, armed robbery, and hate crime.

The incident occurred on Aug. 22 at approximately 8:08 p.m. Officers responded to the scene of an incident where a man was struck by a vehicle near Wayne and Adams Streets. When police arrived at the scene, they found the man with visible bruises and cuts.

He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police learned that the victim was struck by a vehicle while walking on Adams Street, and the suspect, later identified as Appleberry, exited the vehicle and attacked him before fleeing the scene.

Officers located Appleberry in his vehicle near John H. Gwynn Jr. Avenue and Richard Pryor Place at approximately 4:29 p.m. Tuesday. The officers conducted a traffic stop and placed him into custody without incident.

After being interviewed, he was transported to the Peoria County Jail.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria police at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.