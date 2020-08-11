Man arrested for possession of half a pound of meth

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — On Monday afternoon, an investigation resulted in the arrest of a Peoria Heights man who had just over half a pound of methamphetamine in his vehicle.
52-year-old Richard S. Bjorling was arrested by members of the Bloomington Police Department’s Vice and Street Crimes Unit without incident in his vehicle in the 1900 block of W. Market St. A search warrant was obtained for Bjorling’s vehicle resulting in police seizing around 232.5 grams or .51 pounds of methamphetamine.
Bjorling was charged with delivery of a controlled substance and possession of 200 or more grams methamphetamine/amphetamine.
Bjorling is being held at the McLean County Jail, though no bond information is available at the moment.
