PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — 33-year-old Robert L. Wesley was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle Tuesday.

According to a Peoria police press release, officers located a stolen vehicle near Green and Adams Streets and conducted a traffic stop.

Wesley was the driver of the vehicle and was taken into custody without incident. There were two other individuals in the vehicle at the time of the stop.

Wesley has been transported to the Peoria County Jail.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria police at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.