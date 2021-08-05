Man arrested for pulling knife on clerk at Shell Gas Station in Galesburg

GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — After threatening a gas station clerk with a knife, a man has been arrested and taken into custody in Galesburg.

At approximately 10:44 p.m. Wednesday, the Galesburg Police Department responded to the Shell Express on Grand Avenue in reference to an armed robbery.

Upon arrival, they discovered a man pulled a knife on the clerk and threatened to kill her if she did not give him all the cash from the register. After receiving the cash, the suspect fled the scene.

The clerk was able to give a detailed description to the police, as the man was a regular. A short distance away, Darrin W. Riddle, 56, was arrested.

Riddle told police he robbed the gas station, “because he is a drug addict and needed money to buy more drugs.”

He was taken to the Knox County Jail and charged with armed robbery, where he will remain until a court appearance.