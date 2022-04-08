BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Louisiana man was arrested in Bloomington early Friday morning after he allegedly punched a woman inside a retail shop.

At approximately 11:30 p.m. Thursday night, officers responded to a shop for a report of a man punching a woman, dragging her into a vehicle, and leaving the scene.

With the help of the new Automatic License Plate Reader (ALPR) system, officers were able to find the vehicle and registered owner, and track it down quickly.

Police found Louis G. Wiggins, 37, of Shreveport, LA, at about 12:30 a.m. Friday morning after locating his vehicle at a hotel in the 1600 block of Jumer Drive. He was arrested and taken into custody without incident.

The 26-year-old victim was also found and had minor injuries. She refused medical treatment.

Wiggins was then arrested for aggravated domestic battery, disorderly conduct, unlawful restraint, resisting/obstructing a peace officer, and criminal damage to property.