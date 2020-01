BLOOMINGTON, Ill.– The Bloomington Police Department and the Criminal Investigations Division is investigating an incident involving a Bloomington Orthopedic surgeon.

At approximately 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, the police arrested 34-year-old Shaun A. Kink. Kink’s is currently held at the McLean Count Jail with a bond set at $200,000.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call BPD at 309-434-2371.