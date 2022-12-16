PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police have arrested 24-year-old Patrick W. Meyer for a carjacking that occurred Wednesday night at a Shell gas station in the 1900 block of N. Knoxville.

Police allege that on Wednesday night, Meyer shot the driver of a vehicle and left the scene in the stolen car. The driver of the vehicle was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

Meyer was arrested Thursday for aggravated vehicular hijacking and aggravated battery with a firearm. He is currently being held in the Peoria County Jail.

The vehicle stolen in Wednesday’s hijacking has not been located.

If you have any information regarding violent crimes, please contact Peoria Police Department (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.