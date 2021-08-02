Man arrested for shooting Peoria Police officer Sunday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was arrested for shooting a Peoria Police officer in the leg outside Taft Homes Sunday.

According to a Press release from the Peoria Police Department, 33-year-old Tyrell J. Logan was arrested in relation to the shooting.

The officer originally responded to a fight that was happening on Adams Street outside Taft Homes. The officer began to take gunfire in his direction as soon as he left his vehicle. The officer was struck on his right lower leg. Multiple shots also hit the officer’s squad car.

The officer notified dispatch of the ongoing events and began to search for a suspect after the gunfire stopped. While searching, the officer located a civilian victim, who left the scene by private vehicle. The injured officer was transported to the hospital via squad car after additional officers arrived on the scene.

Multiple witnesses cooperated with police, allowing detectives to get a description of the suspect. Detectives were also able to retrieve a firearm they believe was used in the incident.

When the civilian victim arrived at the hospital, it was determined that the vehicle’s driver matched the description of the shooter. The driver was taken into custody and interviewed at the Peoria Police station.

Logan has been charged with:

Two counts of Aggravated Battery with a Firearm

Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm

Reckless Conduct

Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon

Mob Action

Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapon

Logan has been transported to the Peoria County Jail.

Anyone with any additional information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Peoria Police Dept at 309-673-4521 or CrimeStoppers at 309-673-9000.