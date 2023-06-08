PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A South Peoria man has been arrested in connection with an incident earlier this year where shots were fired at Peoria County sheriff’s deputies.

Qualin Lewis, 23, was arrested in the 2800 block of West Ann Street, according to a Facebook post by Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins.

According to the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, during the arrest, when officers searched an apartment Lewis was in, they found a Draco AK-47 pistol.

He was booked into the Peoria County Jail on charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful use of a weapon. He is also being held for a parole violation. Details of that violation were not immediately known.

He could appear Thursday in Peoria County Circuit Court to be formally charged.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.