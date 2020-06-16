Closings
Man arrested for shooting woman in the foot

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – The Peoria Police Department arrested a man Tuesday who shot a woman in the foot and fled the scene.

Around 12:06 a.m., local police responded to a call at the 3600 block of West Hedgehill Ln where a man reportedly shot a woman in the foot. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening conditions.

Anthony W. Butler, 32, was found and arrested at the same block around 9:26 a.m. Butler was taken to the Peoria Police Department to be interviewed. He was then arrested for aggravated domestic battery, reckless discharge, and possession of a weapon by a felon.

Butler was taken to the Peoria County Jail.

