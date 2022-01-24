Man arrested for slew of charges related to making his own automatic weapon

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police responded to a shooting early Sunday morning.

At approximately 2 a.m., officers responded to the 500 block of N. Main St., where they learned a shooting occurred during a fight. A window of a nearby tavern was also damaged as a result of the shooting.

During the investigation, officers found a vehicle that fled the scene, then later made contact with the occupants. They learned the passenger had gunshot wounds, then transported them to the emergency room.

While at the hospital, officers learned the passenger was attempting to destroy a “multi-piece auto sear” also known as a “fully automatic switch kit” that can convert a firearm into an automatic weapon while being treated for his injuries.

As the investigation continued into the “multi-piece auto sear,” officers developed probable cause to arrest

the passenger, Javares L. Hudson, 21, of Bloomington. He was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, a felon in possession, use of a machine gun, unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a machine gun, and possession of an automatic weapon.

After Hudson was treated for his non-life-threatening injuries, he was released and taken to the McLean

County Jail. Bond requested is $500,000.

The circumstances behind the shooting are still under investigation, no other arrests related to the shooting

have been made, no additional information is being released at this time.

Anyone with information should contact BPD Detective Tyrel Klein at 309-434-2366 or Tklein@cityblm.org.