Man arrested for starting a fire at a Peoria apartment

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man is now in police custody after attempting to set an apartment building on fire.
78-year-old Robert Sommerville was arrested on Friday, Dec. 18 after fire investigators and the Peoria Police Department identified him as the suspect. Sommerville was taken in for questioning and then arrested for aggravated arson.
On Thursday, Dec. 17 fire crews responded to the Sterling Towers apartment complex on W. Reservoir Blvd. for a general fire alarm, but the call was upgraded to a full alarm response after heavy smoke was found.
No one was injured in the fire.
Records show that Sommerville was a resident at the apartment complex.
