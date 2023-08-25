PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — William J. Thompson, 54, was arrested early Friday morning after Peoria police officers observed him removing parts from a vehicle.

Officers came upon Thompson at the 3000 block of West Montana Street at approximately 2:14 a.m. The vehicle officers saw him with was originally reported stolen from Morton.

Once officers recognized it was a stolen vehicle, they went up to Thompson and arrested him without incident.

Officers also found that Thompson had burglary tools in his possession, so he was arrested for the stolen vehicle, theft of parts and accessories, and possession of burglary tools.

He was transported to the Peoria County Jail.