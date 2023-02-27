PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department arrested a man in relation to a hit-and-run incident Sunday.

According to a Peoria police press release, 24-year-old Keivan D. Quisenberry was arrested for failure to report a crash, driving under the influence of alcohol, leaving the scene, failure to reduce speed and a traffic violation.

Officers responded to a rollover crash near Adams Street and Spalding Avenue at approximately 4:44 a.m. Sunday.

The occupant of the vehicle that rolled over was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Quisenberry fled the scene but was apprehended a short distance away. He has been transported to the Peoria County Jail.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria police at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.