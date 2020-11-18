Man arrested for Sunday night homicide

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was arrested in relation to a shooting that took place near the 700 block of N Hillyer Sunday.

Detectives were able to identify a vehicle they believed to be related to the Homicide. While the vehicle was under surveillance police observed a man placing two handguns in the vehicle Tuesday.

Peoria Police say 29-year-old Ontario Alexander has been arrested for first-degree murder, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Alexander is currently in the Peoria County jail.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News