Man arrested for Sunday night homicide

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was arrested in relation to a shooting that took place near the 700 block of N Hillyer Sunday.

Detectives were able to identify a vehicle they believed to be related to the Homicide. While the vehicle was under surveillance police observed a man placing two handguns in the vehicle Tuesday.

Peoria Police say 29-year-old Ontario Alexander has been arrested for first-degree murder, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Alexander is currently in the Peoria County jail.