FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A Cuba, IL man has been arrested in connection with two residential burglaries in November, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s office.

Michael Barker, 48, was arrested on Saturday, Dec. 10 in Cuba after Fulton County Detectives determined he was the suspect in two November burglaries.

The first incident happened on Nov. 6 in Canton, when deputies responded to a burglary in which several firearms and tools were stolen. Two days later, a similar burglary was reported in Norris.

Barker has been charged with two counts of residential burglary and one count of burglary. He is in Fulton County Jail on $80,000 bond.