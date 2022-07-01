PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The suspect in Tuesday’s shooting was located and arrested by Peoria Police after two days on the loose.

The suspect, Rev I. Blakes, was located in the 2300 block of North Knoxville Avenue and arrested by members of Peoria Police Criminal Investigations Division and Special Investigations Division.

Blakes was then interviewed at the Peoria Police Department before being transported to Peoria County Jail. He was charged with first degree murder and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Robert Allen at (309) 494-8367, Tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.