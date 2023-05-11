PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department arrested a man in connection to an unlawful restraint incident near Wisconsin and Arcadia Avenues Wednesday.

According to a Peoria police news release, 37-year-old Jeffrey L. Bailey was arrested for unlawful restraint and domestic battery.

Officers initially responded to the scene at approximately 12:40 p.m. and learned that Bailey had forced a woman into his vehicle and drove away.

Peoria police located Bailey’s vehicle parked at Detweiller Marina, with Bailey and the woman still inside it. Officers approached the vehicle and removed them both without incident. The woman suffered minor injuries.

Bailey has been transported to the Peoria County Jail.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria police at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers(anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.