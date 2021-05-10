Man arrested in connection to April Glen Avenue Shooting

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that sent a man and a woman to the hospital in April.

Police said they detained 19-year-old Jeffrey D. Thompson Jr. to be questioned. He was subsequently arrested for two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and not possessing a FOID license.

Thompson was taken to the Peoria County Jail.

According to Peoria Police Public Information Officer Amy Dotson, shortly after 9 p.m. on Friday, April 30, two vehicles were involved in an altercation near University and Forest Hill. Dotson reports shots were fired when one of the vehicles was leaving the area.

Two victims were located in a vehicle on Glen Ave. with gunshot wounds to their legs. They were both transported to a local hospital via ambulance.