Man arrested in connection to February shooting in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting near the Taft Homes in Peoria.

Dimetrious A. Ivy, 23, was located and arrested Wednesday, April 7. He was transported to the Peoria Police Department Criminal Investigations Division for interview purposes then arrested for aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, no FOID card, and aggravated battery. He was then transported to the Peoria County Jail.

According to the Peoria Police Department, officers responded to a report of multiple rounds fired in the 2700 block of West Trewyn on Saturday, Feb. 6, at approximately 4:18 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers were advised of a gunshot victim inside an apartment: an adult male who suffered a wound to the back. He was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries but was listed in stable condition.

Police learned the victim was sitting inside of a vehicle in the parking lot when he was shot. During the investigation, officers learned the suspect’s vehicle pulled into the lot near the victim when two individuals got out of the suspect’s vehicle and opened fire.

Previously, the first suspect, a 16-year-old male, was arrested on Feb. 9 for unlawful possession of a firearm, no FOID card, unlawful use of a weapon, and aggravated battery. He was transported to the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center.