Man arrested in connection to May South Metro Market shooting

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police made an arrest Tuesday in connection to a May 2020 shooting that left one man hospitalized.

Police arrested 31-year-old Tyree A. Thomas after detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division tied him to the scene of the shooting. Peoria Police Department Street Crimes Unit members located Thomas at the 300 block of W. Sam J. Stone and apprehended him.

Police said Thomas was arrested for aggravated battery/use of a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. They said Thomas was transported to the Peoria County Jail.

In May 2020, police responded to the reported shooting at the 2400 block of W. Starr St. They found a man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen and leg and had him transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.