PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department arrested a man in connection to several business burglaries Friday.

According to a Peoria Police Press Release, the Peoria Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division received information regarding the whereabouts of a burglary suspect.

Police located 35-year-old Travis A. Long near Knoxville and Thrush Avenue at approximately 4 p.m. Friday. Long was taken into custody without incident.

After being interviewed by police, Long was arrested in relation to three business burglaries, four Peoria County warrants (possession of a controlled substance, retail theft, burglary, and six counts of retail theft), and two Tazewell County Warrants (retail theft and possession of drug paraphernalia).

Long has been transported to the Peoria County Jail.

Anyone with information about any violent crime is encouraged to contact Peoria Police at (309) 673-4521, tip411, or Crime Stoppers at (309) 673-9000.