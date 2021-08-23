Man arrested in connection to Sunday shooting death of Peoria woman

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was arrested Sunday after being tied to the shooting death of 37-year-old Ashley Tankersley, Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell said.

Asbell confirmed 35-year-old Joshua A. McGee of Peoria was the identified person of interest who surrendered to authorities at the Rail Splitter Rest Stop on I-55 southbound near Sherman, IL., on Sunday, Aug. 23.

At about 1 a.m. Sunday, deputies with the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office and BYE Ambulance responded to the intersection of Route 150 and Philander Chase Road. They found Tankersley with multiple gunshot wounds down in the ditch line. She was taken to OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, but she was unresponsive, not breathing, and had no pulse.

An autopsy revealed she suffered multiple gunshot wounds on her upper torso and died instantly.

Later that same day, Illinois State Police identified McGee as a person of interest in the shooting death and located him at a rest stop near Springfield Sunday. After hours of negotiation, McGee eventually surrendered to state police after heavily armed SWAT teams and loudspeakers were brought in to control the situation.

Peoria County Sheriff’s Detectives arrested McGee for first-degree murder Sunday afternoon.

McGee was taken to the Peoria County Jail and is scheduled for a first appearance court hearing on Tuesday, Aug. 24 at 1 p.m., or another time determined by the court.

The case is still under investigation by the Peoria County Sheriff’s Department.