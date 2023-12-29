PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police have made an arrest in connection with a deadly car vs. pedestrian incident earlier this year.

According to Semone Roth, a police spokeswoman, Demetrius D. Drummond, 35, was arrested Thursday and booked into the Peoria County Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance, reckless discharge of a firearm, possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated domestic battery.

Only the reckless discharge and the felon in possession charge were related to the fatal traffic collision. He has been charged in Peoria County Circuit Court on those counts. Prosecutors are seeking to hold him pending the outcome of his case. A decision on that was expected later Friday.

According to police, officers responded to the area after an alert from the ShotSpotter gunfire detection system indicated nine rounds had been fired around 12:41 a.m., Oct. 28, 2023.

Upon arrival, officers located an injured man in the road. That man was 24-year-old Kobe Johnson of Peoria who suffered multiple blunt-force trauma and crush injuries after being hit by the car and likely died instantly, according to the Coroner’s office.

Police allege it was Drummond “who discharged his firearm, causing the victim to be

inadvertently” run over.

On Thursday, at approximately 7:50 p.m., detectives saw Drummond pull into a business at Knoxville and Detweiller. They immediately approached the vehicle and placed Drummond into custody without incident, police said.