Man arrested in hit and run after Bloomington protest

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A man has been arrested after riding a motorcycle through a crowd of people in downtown Bloomington following a peaceful protest on Sunday.

On Monday, the Bloomington Police Department said 21-year-old Marshall R. Blanchard of Bloomington was arrested for reckless conduct, failure to obey a police officer, and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident with injury. Blanchard reportedly hit a 22-year-old woman in the crowd before driving away. Later that night, a 28-year-old male victim was also identified to have been injured in the incident.

The woman was transported to BroMenn’s Emergency Department for serious but non-life threatening injuries to her torso and legs. The man was taken to St. Joseph’s Emergency Room.

They were in a crowd after a peaceful protest organized by the Bloomington branch of the NAACP following the death of George Floyd. Bloomington officers were dispatch to Front Street and Madison Street.

Blanchard is being held at the McLean County Jail, police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact BPD Detective Paul Jones at (309) 434-2548 or PJones@cityblm.org.