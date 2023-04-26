OGLESBY, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was arrested after he was found in possession of a large amount of drugs Monday.

According to a Tri-County County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team news release, 30-year-old Jovanny Castaneda was arrested for possession with intent to deliver more than 900 grams of a controlled substance.

TRIDENT agents along with the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop for improper lane usage and improper display of registration on Interstate 39 near Oglesby.

A police dog alerted his handler that there may be drugs in the vehicle, prompting a search. Officers located a hidden compartment with about eight kilograms of suspected cocaine worth about $256,000 and 7,000 purported fentanyl pills worth about $35,000.

Additional charges could be filed pending lab results from the Illinois State Police Crime Lab.

Castaneda was taken to the LaSalle County Jail, where he is being held on $2 million bond.