Man arrested in January stabbing of Peoria surgeon

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An arrest has been made in the stabbing death of Dr. William H. Marshall.

Robert Ely, 54, was arrested in the St. Louis area Wednesday, June 9 according to State’s Attorney Jodi Hoos. His bond has been set at $5 million.

He has been charged with first-degree murder. According to the Peoria Journal Star, the arrest is in regard to the death of Marshall.

Marshall was stabbed to death at his home on East High Point Place in January.

Dr. Marshall worked for 33 years as a surgeon with Peoria Surgical Group from 1964-1997. Most recently he retired from OSF Healthcare in 2008, according to his LinkedIn. He was 92 at the time of his death.

Hoos said more information will be available in the morning. o

This story will be updated.