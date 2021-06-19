Man arrested in LeRoy wanted for multiple warrants from Cook and Champaign County

LEROY, Ill. (WMBD) — A man with multiple warrants from different counties was arrested in LeRoy Friday.

According to a LeRoy Police Facebook post, an officer stopped to assist a stranded motorist near Loves Truck Stop in LeRoy. The Motorist gave the officer a false name after parking his vehicle at loves and fled on foot.

The Motorist was identified as Tyris O. Cheers from identification located in his vehicle after it was impounded.

Officers from LeRoy, Downs Police, and the Mclean County Sheriffs Office searched the area for Cheers. Cheers was located near the Holiday Inn in LeRoy around 10:30 p.m. Friday.

Cheers was in possession of a bag that contained numerous kinds of suspected illegal narcotics, and was booked into the McLean County jail on several charges:

Warrant from Champaign County criminal damage to property, bond

Warrant from Champaign County burglary, bond $15k

Warrant from Cook County for escape, bond $25k

Warrant from Cook County for possession of controlled substance, NO bond

Warrant from Cook county for manufacture and delivery of cocaine, NO bond

Driving revoked

Obstructing justice

Manufacture and delivery of cannabis

Manufacture deliver of a controlled substance

Cheers will be extradited to Cook County on his no bond warrants.