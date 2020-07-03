Man arrested in Nashville for Bloomington attempted murder

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Police in Bloomington said a local resident was arrested in Nashville, Tennessee, in connection to a shooting that happened a month prior.

Bloomington Police officials said in a news release that Joseph T. Thornton, III, 49, was arrested Thursday in Nashville by the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force. Thornton is charged in an arrest warrant with three counts of Attempted Murder; along with single counts of Possession of a Weapon by a Felon and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

Police responded June 3 to a report of a shooting in the 800 block of East Washington Street in Bloomington. A 37-year-old adult male was reportedly shot during an argument while outside. The victim, at the time, was said to have life-threatening injuries.

Bloomington Police said Thornton was in the Davidson County Jail in Nashville Friday morning, and is awaiting extradition back to McLean County. Bond on the warrant was set at $750,000.

