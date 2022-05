OTTAWA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 41-year-old man is behind bars after being arrested on an aggravated battery to a child warrant.

Ryan E. Hill was arrested just after 2 a.m. Friday morning by the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest took place at a home in the 2200 block of N. 3450th Road.

Hill was transported to jail, where his bond was set at $40,000.