PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police arrested a man who they said pulled a gun on someone early Sunday morning, according to Public Information Officer Semone Roth.

The suspect, 20-year-old Myriece L. Byrd, is facing charges of aggravated assault, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and no FOID.

At approximately 4:39 a.m. Sunday, police were called to a business in the 3000 block of N. Knoxville Avenue for a 911 hang-up call. When they arrived, a male victim told officers a man (later identified as Byrd) pulled a gun on him following an argument.

Not long after, police found Byrd’s vehicle at the intersection of W. Forrest Hill and N. Western Avenues. They conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of W. Gilbert Avenue and N. Mission Road and took Byrd into custody without incident.

Officers found a loaded firearm and a full magazine during the vehicle search.

Byrd was taken to the Peoria County Jail.

Those with information about violent crimes are encouraged to contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.