PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was arrested Tuesday in relation to a recent Peoria Shooting.

According to a Peoria Police press release, the Peoria Police Department’s Special Investigations Division was conducting surveillance on a residence near Carmel Avenue and Verner Drive, when officers saw 24-year-old Tre-Sean A. Dillard leaving his residence.

Officers conducted a traffic stop and took Dillard into custody. Officers located a stolen loaded handgun on him.

According to Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth, Dillard allegedly shot into a vehicle and injured one of the occupants at approximately 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Dillard was interviewed by the Peoria Police Criminal Investigation Division and was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, no FOID, possession of a stolen handgun, aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and criminal damage to property.

He has been transported to the Peoria County Jail.

Anyone with information regarding any crime is encouraged to contact the Peoria Police at (309) 673-452, tip411, or Crime Stoppers at (309) 673-9000.