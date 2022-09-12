PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police arrested a man who they said left the scene of a hit-and-run crash Sunday and told no one about it.

According to Public Information Officer Semone Roth, police arrested 44-year-old Thomas J. Jordan without incident for failure to report an accident, leaving the scene, and failure to yield to a pedestrian.

Just after 3:30 Sunday afternoon, police were called to the intersection of W. Romeo B. Garrett Avenue and N. William Kumpf Boulevard. There, officers found an adult male victim laying in the grass near the road. They also saw a bicycle laying on the sidewalk with visible damage to the rear wheel.

AMT responded to the scene and took the victim to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers found Jordan a short time later. He was taken to the Peoria County Jail.

Those with any additional information on the crash are encouraged to contact Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.